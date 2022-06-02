×

News

Foreigners left with nowhere to go after fiery clash in Hankey

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
02 June 2022

In a terrifying clash on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, residents of the Entabeni informal settlement in Hankey were forcefully evacuated and their shacks burned down.

The settlement is dominated by Lesotho and Zimbabwean citizens, and Xhosa people who originate from Mthatha and surrounding areas...

