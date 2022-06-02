Foreigners left with nowhere to go after fiery clash in Hankey
In a terrifying clash on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, residents of the Entabeni informal settlement in Hankey were forcefully evacuated and their shacks burned down.
The settlement is dominated by Lesotho and Zimbabwean citizens, and Xhosa people who originate from Mthatha and surrounding areas...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.