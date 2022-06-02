×

Family questions motive after woman shot 16 times

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
02 June 2022

She lived a simple, peaceful life and worked hard to take care of her 17-year-old son, who is now without a mother.

But as simple as it was, Khuthala Mpalala’s life was taken in a hail of bullets outside her home on May 19, leaving her siblings searching for answers...

