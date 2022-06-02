Falling street light kills man during violent KwaNobuhle protest

By Herald Reporter -

Protesters torched a councillor’s house, a bus and two delivery vehicles early on Thursday in KwaNobuhle, with one person left dead after a dug-up street light fell on his head.



Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the protest had started at about 4.45am and stones had been thrown at firefighters on the Rocklands Road near Gunguluza...