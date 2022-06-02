Ex-Rhodes staffers accused of buying booze with siphoned R438,000

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



They allegedly squandered thousands of rand on alcohol while working in cahoots with others who have since turned state witness, and now three former Rhodes University staff members have found themselves in court where they face a slew of fraud-related charges.



Zukisa Makile, Sisanda Sanda and Unathi Lungongolo have been charged with 21 counts of forgery, 21 counts of fraud and 21 counts of money laundering related to the more than R400,000 they allegedly siphoned from the Makhanda university’s coffers...