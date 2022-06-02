Eastern Cape health welcomes 550 new contract workers

In a move to address staff shortages and bolster frontline healthcare workers, the provincial department of health has deployed more than 550 nurses across the Eastern Cape.

The nurses who reported for duty on Wednesday will be contracted until March 31 2023, while another 84 posts are expected to be filled soon.

Those who reported for duty this week were deployed to clinics and hospitals in:

Nelson Mandela Bay (75);

Sarah Baartman (75);

OR Tambo (74);

Alfred Nzo (73);

Joe Gqabi (73);

Chris Hani (66);

Buffalo City Municipality (66); and

Amathole (56).

They form part of the 637 fixed-term contract workers that the department had roped in until the end of the current financial year.

Welcoming the new recruits, health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth, said the appointment of the nurses was part of the department’s plans to address staff shortages and continue delivering quality services to the millions of people who rely on the public sector for their health needs.

“We welcome these warriors and heroes without capes to the department, and we are confident that they will contribute to our endeavours of working towards universal healthcare.

“The nurses are spread throughout the province. We want to congratulate them for being successful after going through the recruitment process.

“We know they will work hard for the betterment of our people,” Meth said.

Miracle Mngxonde, 23, of NU1 Mdantsane, who reported for duty at Duncan Village's Gompo clinic, said she was happy to be able to do what she loves.

“I am very excited to have got this contract but I am also worried that come March 2023 I will be without a job.

“I want to plead with the department to issue permanent posts so that we can apply,” Mngxonde said.

Xolelwa Mofoka, 27, of Gqeberha, a professional nurse at Komga clinic, was equally excited about the appointment.

“It is much better than being unemployed,” she said.

The appointments come after Meth, head of the department Dr Rolene Wagner, and senior management met with former Covid-19 contract workers and post community service nurses trade unions in Bhisho at the end of April after they demanded employment.

More than R700m has been set aside by the department to fill and fund 2,941 vacancies during the current financial year.

The department has also appointed 73 emergency medical services personnel which posts form part of the 139 which are part of the 2022/2023 annual recruitment plan.

The 73 are:

EMS officers Grade 3 (35);

Paramedics (19); and

Shift leaders (19).

