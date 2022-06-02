×

News

Drug dealers use courier service to ferry tik, Mandrax

By TimesLIVE - 02 June 2022
A courier service was used for this consignment of drugs, but police were not fooled.
Image: SAPS

Northern Cape police have intercepted parcels containing hard drugs delivered via a courier service.

Capt Olebogeng Tawana said the province is on a mission “to squeeze the space for drug dealers to operate”.

In the latest bust, the drugs were confiscated after being collected from a courier service in Fraserburg.

A suspect, 48, was found in possession of crystal meth, cocaine, Mandrax tablets and Mandrax powder, and was arrested at his residence.

“The suspect was also found in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing.”

