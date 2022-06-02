Dinki’s aunt leaves powerful message for youth at memorial service

The death of celebrated Motherwell entrepreneur Ulundi “Dinki” Mpulu, 23, is the youth’s awakening.

This is the message the slain businessman’s aunt, Bazisa Madwayi, left the township’s youth at his memorial service at Motherwell’s Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre on Wednesday night.

Madwayi said Mpulu had a heart of gold like his grandmother, and had the idea to open his restaurant, The Pallet Doctor, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He used his mother’s cooking skills, his own artistic skills and business acumen, and the help of her sisters to get the restaurant off the ground.

“Because of his love for his mother, Dinki saw an opportunity to use his mother’s skill as a cook.

“He put heads together with his mom and appointed her as the cook of the business and approached his sisters to welcome and cater to customers.

“The business grew to afford employment opportunities for other families.

“He was building a better SA. He died while still doing that,” Madwayi said.

The Pallet Doctor became a hub of activity, popular with locals and tourists alike.

Mpulu died in Livingstone Hospital on Monday last week after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Tyityaba Street earlier that evening.

According to the police, Mpulu was in a car driven by his friend, Siyabulela Olayi, 29, when the assailants pulled up behind them and started shooting.

Both men were seriously wounded in the attack and were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Olayi suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and legs and died en route to the clinic.

Mpulu was transferred to Livingstone Hospital, where he died.

The mood at Wednesday’s memorial service shifted between sombre and celebratory as guests broke into song to honour Mpulu.

Others were moved to tears, sharing their memories of the young entrepreneur.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member Itumeleng Ranyele said Mpulu had lived a short but promising life.

“He was only 23 years old and lived a life that already showed great potential.

“Dinki was a book that the youth of Motherwell and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro could read by just watching his excellent work at The Pallet Doctor,” she said.

She said the municipality had a responsibility to provide an environment that allowed the police to do their work and bring the men’s killers to book.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Siphokazi Lusithi said: “The death of Ulundi not only affected his family, it affected all of us.

“In his 23 years, Ulundi lived far more than people double and triple his age.

“When you don’t see anyone like you, from your community and who was born into circumstances similar to yours, achieve greatness, you will never believe that you can be great.

“Dinki showed young people of Motherwell that they can be great.”

Mpulu’s funeral service will be held at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre at 9am on Friday.

