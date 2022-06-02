Co-accused in rape, murder of Anne Ferreira, 83, is acquitted

After several contradictions by his co-accused, an alleged accomplice in the rape and murder of Summerstrand resident Anne Ferreira, 83, has been found not guilty and released from custody.



Despite notorious serial house robber and convicted murderer Sizwe Jika testifying against his co-accused, the man he has been found not guilty by regional court magistrate Pumla Sibiya...