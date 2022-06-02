Broke Comair’s shutdown leaves Gqeberha airport a ghost town

The British Airways (BA) departure counters and ticket sales kiosks at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport resembled a ghost town on Wednesday after flights by the Comair-operated airlines were cancelled.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the flight operator said it simply could not afford to fly.

Both arrivals and departure noticeboards at the Gqeberha airport indicated that all BA flights were cancelled, with no Kulula.com flights scheduled.

One passenger, who did not want to be identified, said he had purposely booked with FlySafair to avoid a similar incident earlier in 2022 when the same Comair flights had been grounded.

“I didn’t want to take a chance and I’m glad I didn’t,” the man said.

In Tuesday’s tweet, the embattled operator said: “Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from June 1 pending securing funding to resume operations.”

In a statement, it said further: “The company’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) have advised the process to raise the necessary capital is in progress and there is reason to believe such funding may be secured.

“Once received, the airline will be able to recommence operations, but regrettably under these circumstances the practitioners have no choice but to voluntarily suspend all scheduled flights until the funding is confirmed.”

The announcement inconvenienced scores of passengers throughout SA.

Comair went into business rescue two years ago.

Comair chief executive Glenn Orsmond said: “We deeply regret the inconvenience this suspension will cause our customers.

“We did everything we could to avoid it.

“Comair‚ the BRPs and the lenders are working all out to get the funding in place so we can resume our normal flight schedule as soon as possible.”

He was optimistic Comair’s financial woes would soon be resolved.

“Comair is inherently a viable business,” Orsmond said.

“We have two of the best airline brands in the country.

“We are on track to carry more than four-million passengers this year and generate R5.3bn in revenue.

“We have excellent staff‚ a modern fleet‚ good sales and distribution channels and low operating costs‚ which is why we believe the funding will be secured.”

The company said it would cater for affected passengers who sought a full refund for their tickets or for those who wished to bank the tickets for future use.

The latest interruption comes two months after the SA Civil Aviation Authority said it had barred Lufthansa Technik from servicing aircraft until further notice.

Lufthansa Technik was one of two aircraft maintenance organisations used by Comair, which has suffered a spate of in-flight technical problems.

In March, the little bit of good news for the thousands whose Kulula flights were cancelled during the airline’s five-day grounding was an announcement by Comair that it had decided to issue refunds.

However, while British Airways ticket-holders were told they could apply for a refund on their cancelled flights — and expect to get their money back within six to eight weeks, “or longer” — Kulula customers were told their only recourse was a credit valid for six months.

Then, just days after the lifting of a suspension of Comair-operated flights, a BA flight from Gqeberha to Cape Town experienced technical problems with its landing gear.

Lucky Jayden, one of the frustrated customers affected by Comair grounding its local flights on Wednesday, had booked Kulula tickets for four family members who are visiting him in Cape Town from Mpumalanga for a ceremony.

He found out late on Tuesday night through a text message that his family, scheduled to travel from Cape Town to Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, could not travel.

“It was 11.45pm on Tuesday when I got the SMS from Kulula to say their flights have been suspended.

“They said: ‘Your flight has unfortunately been cancelled. See updates on social media’.

“Nothing about refunds, nothing about alternative travelling arrangements,” an irate Jayden said.

He said he had spent R3,932 on the tickets and if he had been aware of the risk of a possible suspension, he would have used the money to buy bus tickets instead.

Simon Brown, from Johannesburg, was supposed to travel from Johannesburg to Durban for a holiday with his wife from June 15-19.

He said he had bought Kulula tickets about two weeks ago, spending about R4,000.

“I am going to book on a different airline or drive. But with the high petrol price, driving is not cheap.”

