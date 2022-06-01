'We are literally living in hell’ — SA reacts to unemployment stats and fuel price increases
South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to the double whammy of unemployment stats and record fuel prices this week.
Stats SA reported the unemployment rate declined from a record high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 34.5% in the first quarter of 2022.
This comes after the manufacturing and mining industries added jobs and government employed more people through its public works programme.
It is the first drop since the second quarter of 2020, when job seekers were hindered by the strictest lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19.
According to the latest data, an estimated 370,000 jobs were gained between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.
The biggest job gains were recorded in community and social services, manufacturing and trade, while there were job losses in private households, finance, construction and agriculture.
What about fuel?
The department of mineral resources & energy announced a petrol price increase of between R2.33 and R2.43/l, while diesel and illuminating paraffin by R1.10/l and R1.56/l, respectively.
The increases see the petrol price at R24.17/l for 95 unleaded and R23.94 for 93 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel also reached record highs, with high-sulphur 0.05% diesel priced inland at R23.09/l and low-sulphur 0.005% at R23.23/l.
In a joint statement, the departments of finance and mineral resources and energy said they would extend the R1.50 fuel levy holiday, which was due to expire on Tuesday, for another two months.
“The temporary reduction in the general fuel levy will smoothen the impact of persistently higher fuel prices on consumers and businesses as the economy will need to adjust to this new reality,” read the statement.
On social media, many expressed their grievances about the increase in fuel prices and how this impacts on unemployment and poverty.
Here is snapshot of what they had to say:
People need to advocate to return to working from home, it’s incredibly unfair that employers expect employees to commute to work everyday with these steep fuel prices, to do work they’ve been doing from home for a solid two years.— mfazomnyama (@mfazomnyama_) May 26, 2022
high unemployment rate. Increased food prices. Fuel hikes. Lesser units for your Rand at Eskom. Recurring loadshedding. Increased interest rates. Stagnant wages & salaries. High crime levels. Increased taxes. Poor service delivery. Rampant Govt. Corruption.— Okuhle (@Shnackk_) May 31, 2022
This is hell.
We are no doubt in the middle of a cost of living crisis. Poverty and unemployment at shocking levels. And it’s palpable. Abantu abanamali, abanamisebenzi & things are only getting tougher. I’m fully behind #SlashFuelPrices.— Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) May 31, 2022
There is literally is no more fat to trim ebantwini.
SA food, electricity, fuel etc prices increased massively. 💔— MAVINOTHABO 17 JUNE 🎊🎉🎂❤ (@mavinothabo_884) June 1, 2022
The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu Natal have unemployment rates of more than 50%. Despite the crisis levels of joblessness, the sitting government has no believable solution. Our solution is decisive land redistribution and massive protected industrial expansion! https://t.co/xai6mC6Fke— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) May 31, 2022
Oil touched $120 yesterday (petrol ain't going down anytime soon), #Unemployment remains elevated, food prices are bound to remain high, corruption is not ending = stagflation.— Malambule (@Ckabopha) May 31, 2022
We have entered a dangerous dynamic of economic growth in SA. Something has to give...a ticking time💣
Depite the increase in Petrol Price. South Africa has the highest rate of unemployment in the world and it is the most unequal society in the world.— Melissa Nelly (@MelissaNe10) May 31, 2022
Loadshedding, high crime rate, high unemployment rate, corruption, high food and fuel prices. We are literally living in HELL.— Siviwe (@capoot7) May 31, 2022
The ANC celebrating a 0.8% drop in the unemployment rate 🤣 That's completely insignificant when the rate is still at 34.5% They must either be stupid or think we are stupid, on top of that fuel will likely go up with R3 a litre later today causing unemployment to up next quarter— Justin as it is! (@thejustinword) May 31, 2022
