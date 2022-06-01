×

News

WATCH | Plane makes forced landing on Stellenbosch road

Thomas Falkiner
Motoring writer
01 June 2022

A Piper PA-28 Cherokee light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on the R44 main road between Stellenbosch and Strand on Wednesday morning.

According to Netcare 911, nobody was killed in the incident but the pilot and passenger sustained serious injuries upon impact. Both patients were treated on the scene and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to hospital. 

Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities.

