Tutu Foundation names developmental specialist Janet Jobson as new CEO

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has appointed a new CEO to navigate the organisation through its changing circumstances and carry on the late archbishop’s bridge-building work.

Tutu, the last surviving SA laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in December in Cape Town at the age of 90.

Taking up the helm at his foundation is Janet Jobson, a Mandela-Rhodes Scholar at Rhodes University and a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University.

Since completing her Masters dissertation at Oxford on the role of youth in global civic society 13 years ago, Jobson set strong roots at the DG Murray Trust. There she honed her skills on the technical side of development work, rising to the position of deputy CEO and was also acting CEO for a year.

Chairperson of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, said the board was looking to Jobson to lead the next leg of the organisation’s development.