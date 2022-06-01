Traffic officials accused of selling driver’s licences
Three traffic officials from the Sundays River Valley Municipality have been bust for allegedly issuing learner’s and driver’s licences to dozens of motorists — even to those who cannot drive — in exchange for a quick buck.
Rory Petrus, 33, from Kariega, and Kirkwood’s Zoleka Nopote, 34, and Nonceba Jack, 38, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where they face a litany of charges including racketeering, fraud, corruption, forgery, furnishing false information, and the unlawful issuance of learner’s and driver’s licences...
