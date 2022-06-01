×

Traffic officials accused of selling driver’s licences

Devon Koen
Court reporter
01 June 2022

Three traffic officials from the Sundays River Valley Municipality have been bust for allegedly issuing learner’s and driver’s licences to dozens of motorists — even to those who cannot drive — in exchange for a quick buck.

Rory Petrus, 33, from Kariega, and Kirkwood’s Zoleka Nopote, 34, and Nonceba Jack, 38, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, where they face a litany of charges including racketeering, fraud, corruption, forgery, furnishing false information, and the unlawful issuance of learner’s and driver’s licences...

