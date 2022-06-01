Stageworld brings revamped one-act play festival back to Opera House

Gqeberha’s popular one-act high school play competition returns in 2022 with a new name and big prizes for young stars in the making.

After 10 dormant years, Stageworld Performing Arts School is presenting the revamped Udumo Drama Competition.

The Opera House will host the competition from August 2 to 14, with three finalists squaring off at a gala finale on the final day.

“It is of the utmost importance for the future of the arts to stimulate a love for drama in the audience of tomorrow,” Stageworld Performing Arts School principal Marlene Pieterse said.

Udumo entries may be in English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans and are open to all high schools in the metro until June 10.

Taking part in the competition will give a new generation of pupils the chance to tread the boards of a historical theatre complex with a rich heritage — and perhaps also meet a famous showbiz face.

“Stageworld will reveal the identity of a well-known SA actor who will adjudicate the work of the three finalists at the gala,” Pieterse said.

Thanks to increased sponsorship, Udumo is offering big cash prizes, including:

Winning play: R30,000;

Winning scriptwriter: R6,000;

Best director: R5,000; and

Best actor and actress: R3,000 each.

Udumo will also include workshops presented by well-known drama figures and allow members of the schools’ production team to attend.

They will cover scriptwriting, directing and technical aspects such as sound, lighting, stage makeup, costuming and décor.

Trophies will be presented, including a prize for the most supportive teacher at a school.

The Udumo Drama Competition picks up where the former, extremely successful, one-act play competition for high schools run by the Opera House left off.

Stageworld is now a department of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex and will present the festival under the auspices of the theatre complex.

Each play must be 25 to 35 minutes long and have two or more cast members, but not more than nine.

Cast members of individual plays must write and submit a motivation for the award.

Entry forms have already been sent to high schools in the metro.

For further information, call 066-285-0041.

