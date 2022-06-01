×

News

Plane lands in middle of road near Stellenbosch

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2022
A light aircraft made an emergency landing on the R44, Stellenbosch, outside Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

A light aircraft made an emergency landing in the middle of the road near Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

ER24 said one of the plane's occupants sustained serious injuries while the other escaped with minor injuries.

The men were found seated near the downed aircraft on the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand, the paramedic service said.

They were transported to Mediclinic Stellenbosch.

