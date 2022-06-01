×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay jobs up, but for how long?

Positive trend may be difficult to sustain as economic headwinds grow, say experts

By Michael Kimberley, Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Yolanda Palezweni - 01 June 2022

The unemployment rate has dropped slightly in Nelson Mandela Bay, inching downwards to 36.4% — the lowest in more than a year.

The decrease comes on the back of an accelerated unemployment rate in 2021, hitting a high of 40.7% from the last available quarter results for metros that ran from July to September. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...

Most Read