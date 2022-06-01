Nelson Mandela Bay jobs up, but for how long?

Positive trend may be difficult to sustain as economic headwinds grow, say experts

By Michael Kimberley, Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Yolanda Palezweni -

The unemployment rate has dropped slightly in Nelson Mandela Bay, inching downwards to 36.4% — the lowest in more than a year.



The decrease comes on the back of an accelerated unemployment rate in 2021, hitting a high of 40.7% from the last available quarter results for metros that ran from July to September. ..