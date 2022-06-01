Nelson Mandela Bay jobs up, but for how long?
Positive trend may be difficult to sustain as economic headwinds grow, say experts
The unemployment rate has dropped slightly in Nelson Mandela Bay, inching downwards to 36.4% — the lowest in more than a year.
The decrease comes on the back of an accelerated unemployment rate in 2021, hitting a high of 40.7% from the last available quarter results for metros that ran from July to September. ..
