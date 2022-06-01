Minister prepares to take over Nelson Mandela Bay’s water affairs

National government set to step in as day zero looms

By Rochelle de Kock -

With mere days before almost half of Nelson Mandela Bay has no running water, the national government has stepped in and intends taking over the running of the city’s water services.



The intervention, which is said to have the backing of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, is expected to be announced by water affairs minister Senzo Mchunu when he visits the city later this week...