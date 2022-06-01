Man found guilty of kidnap, rape and murder of child near Brits

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday found Moses Makoso guilty of premeditated murder, rape and kidnapping of a six-year-old girl, as well as obstruction of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the deceased, her brother and a friend had gone to the bush in Maboloka, Brits, close to Makoso’s house on April 29 last year.

Makoso, 31, called the three children to his house and instructed the brother and the friend to go back home to put on shoes.

“He promised to give them fish on their return. The two boys left and he then led the little girl back to the bushes where he raped, strangled her and set her body alight,” Mahanjana said.

When the two boys returned to Makoso’s house, they found no-one.

The child was reported missing later that day.

The community and the family searched for the missing child and on April 30 they went to Makoso’s house where they apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

On May 1 2021, Makoso confessed to killing and burning the child’s body. He then pointed out to the police where the incident occurred.

Makoso has been in custody since his arrest. In court he pleaded not guilty.

The matter was postponed to September 19 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE