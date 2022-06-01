Former spy boss threatens private prosecution if NPA does not act

Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser has issued a warning to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to move on a case he opened last year against four individuals who implicated him at the state capture inquiry.

Should the NPA not act, as he had received no update on the case, Fraser said he would be left with no option but to pursue private prosecutions against the four individuals he has fingered, who include President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser Sydney Mufamadi.

Fraser has given the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng, advocate Masenyani Chauke, until next Tuesday to make a move.

The four Fraser is aggrieved about include his successor as spy boss, Loyiso Jafta, as well as two spooks who testified at the state capture inquiry under the pseudonyms Mr Y and Ms K. During their testimony they alleged Fraser had signed off on wasteful operations at the SSA during the state capture years amounting to millions of rand.

Fraser argued at the time that the allegations against him were false and opened a case of perjury against the four, dragging into the case state capture commission legal head advocate Paul Pretorius SC who led their evidence, accusing him of aiding untruths.