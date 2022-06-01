Eastern Cape farmers on alert amid foot-and-mouth outbreaks in SA

Eastern Cape farmers are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as foot and mouth disease spreads across other parts of SA.



While there is little risk of the outbreaks spreading to the Eastern Cape, livestock authorities have warned it is not impossible and that the onus is on each farmer, in one of the country’s biggest red meat producing regions, to ensure the health and safety of their livestock...