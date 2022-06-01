Drought mitigation meeting outlines water-saving initiatives
As SA’s water minister prepares to take over water affairs in Nelson Mandela Bay, city officials have renewed their call on residents to reduce water usage and play their part in pushing back the looming day zero.
The city’s drought mitigation committee, which includes municipal officials, various national departments, representatives from essential services and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, held a meeting on Tuesday...
