Domestic worker shot in arm during robbery

Police have confiscated the firearms stolen from a house in Sunridge Park on Tuesday when a domestic worker was held up and shot in the arm during the course of the robbery.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, at about 11am, two unknown men entered a house in Cassia Drive.

The domestic worker was shot in her shoulder before being tied up.

When the homeowner and a tenant returned home at different times, they were also tied up.

The house was ransacked and hunting rifles, a firearm, three cellphones, jewellery, other household items and a silver Izuzu bakkie were taken.

A neighbour alerted a private security company who found the victims.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police followed up on information received from Atlas Security about the possible location of one of the stolen cellphones.

This led them to recover some of the stolen items in the bush later on Tuesday afternoon.

“At about 3.45pm, members of the Nelson Mandela Bay district crime combating unit followed up on information received and succeeded in tracing the location of one cellphone, which led them to the bushes on the corners of Stanford and Nooitgedacht roads where they recovered some of the stolen property,” Naidu said.

“The rifles, three cellphones and a bag containing alcohol were confiscated. The bakkie is still missing.”

The injured domestic worker was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery.

