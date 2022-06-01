Cop suspected of turning chair into fridge
Bay station commander accused of corruption by getting sales rep to alter invoice
A Defy bar fridge, a Parrot whiteboard and a water dispenser have landed a New Brighton police station commander on the wrong side of the law.
Colonel Vuyisiwe Thembani appeared briefly in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Tuesday to face charges of fraud and corruption in connection with the procurement of furniture for her police station...
