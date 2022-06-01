Class of 1982 upgrades Arcadia school

Ex-pupils lead drive to restore struggling alma mater to former glory

By Roslyn Baatjies -

The deterioration of their beloved Arcadia Senior Secondary School in Gqeberha’s northern areas spurred the school’s matric class of 1982 to do something to improve its conditions.



The alumni started by installing two 5,000l water tanks at the school...