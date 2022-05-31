×

News

WATCH | Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu back in court

By TimesLIVE - 31 May 2022

Convicted murderer and former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court on Tuesday morning.

She is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Ndlovu is serving six life sentences for a string of murders she orchestrated, in order to claim insurance payouts.

TimesLIVE

 

