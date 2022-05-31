Vincent Magwenya set to take over as Ramaphosa's new spokesperson

Seasoned communicator Vincent Magwenya is set to return to the Union Buildings as the new spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Well-placed officials in government who TimesLIVE spoke to on Tuesday said Ramaphosa has resolved to bring in Magwenya to fill in the presidency spokesperson position that has been vacant for almost two years.

According to the sources, an announcement was due to be made today by the presidency, with Magwenya expected to immediately assume the role.

He comes in to replace Khusela Diko who was removed as spokesperson after controversy involving her late husband’s involvement in companies that benefited from PPE procurement by the Gauteng department of health.

Though an investigation didn’t find her guilty of wrongdoing with regard to PPE procurement, she was nonetheless found to have failed to disclose her interests in other entities.

Diko was served with a written warning and had her suspension later overturned.