News

Two remaining suspects nabbed for Schauderville attempted murder

By Herald Reporter - 31 May 2022
Three people will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of attempted murder
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

The two remaining suspects wanted for the attempted murder of a 20-year-old Schauderville woman on Sunday have been arrested.

The woman had been walking to her neighbour’s house in Couldridge Road when she saw three men, all armed with firearms, standing in the street in front of her house.

As she started running, shots were fired at her, but missed.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Soon after the incident, with the assistance of residents, one suspect was arrested by the police.

The hunt for the other two suspects continued, and on Monday at about 1pm, a 39-year-old man was arrested at a house in Highfield Road.

The second suspect, aged 29, was arrested in Schauderville later.

The three men will appear in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Tuesday on a charge of attempted murder.

