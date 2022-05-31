Senior officials who refused to be vetted will be fired, says Makhura
Gauteng premier David Makhura says the 84 senior officials in management positions who refused to be vetted will face the chop.
He made the remarks on Tuesday while delivering the province’s state of integrity and anti-corruption report.
The report shows that as of March, there were 757 members of the senior management service (SMS) in the province, out of whom 668 had been vetted or are being vetted. This is 88% compliance on vetting of managers in government.
“Of serious concern is that 84 SMS members were dragging their feet on compliance with vetting, thus raising suspicions about possible wrongdoing.”
Five applications for security clearance were declined. Makhura said he met MECs last week to deliberate on the issue of officials refusing to comply.
“They [MECs] are going to remove all officials who are refusing to be vetted — yes, they will be removed from [the] supply chain,” he said.
Makhura flagged the departments of health and education, which take up more than R100bn of the total provincial budget, as the most problematic.
Two years ago, the health department was embroiled in a R2bn personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal which led to former health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku being axed and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, being removed from her position, TimesLIVE reported.
“If I were to summarise where our system is vulnerable, it seems the bigger the number of public servants you have, and the bigger the budget, the more vulnerable your system is.”
Makhura said there had been a growing phenomenon within several departments where officials refused to be appointed to senior management positions, allegedly because they do not want to be vetted.
“They stay below because they know when you get to SMS you must declare. They don’t want to be directors ... but they are the movers and shakers of every tender. They are killing it.”
Emergency procurement must never be allowed because that’s what was used to sidestep processes, so we are going to strengthen the open tender systemGauteng premier David Makhura
Responding to a question on how alleged perpetrators of corruption infiltrated the system, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, Makhura said they took advantage of the emergency procurement system.
“Emergency procurement must never be allowed because that’s what was used to sidestep processes, so we are going to strengthen the open tender system.”
The report is split into sections, namely:
- strengthening prevention;
- effective detection, co-ordination and collaboration;
- investigation and resolution; and
- consequence management.
Dr Terence Nombembe, former auditor-general and chair of the council, said most of the corruption cases detailed in the report had been “monumentally complex” and an indication that winning the fight against corruption would not be easy.
The report also shines the spotlight on whistleblowers. It states that the provincial forensics audit unit has been relocated to Makhura’s office to give it greater authority and to enhance co-ordination of investigations and consequence management of corruption-related matters. The unit analyses all cases of alleged corruption which implicate officials and refers them to the Special Investigating Unit or commissions private forensic companies for forensic investigation.
“Our biggest concern is that urgent measures need to be put in place by the government to ensure the protection of whistleblowers. The killing and intimidation of whistleblowers is undermining the fight against corruption,” says the report.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.