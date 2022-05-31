Semi-automatic 9mm pistol used in Cape Town attorney Mihalik’s murder

Crime scene photos were handed in as evidence in the Cape Town high court on Tuesday showing the bullet holes in the vehicle belonging to murdered Cape Town attorney Pete Mihalik.

One of the accused, Sizwe Biyela, peered over a lawyer’s shoulder to see photographs of the murdered attorney slouched over in the driver’s seat of his black Mercedes-Benz outside his children’s school in Greenpoint on October 30 2018.

Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti stand accused of Mihalik’s assassination and the attempted murder of Mihalik’s son.

A police ballistics expert, warrant officer Aasiyah Allie, testified she was called to a shooting on the corner of Thornhill and Calvacade roads at 8.15am.

“We came across a vehicle parked with two bullet holes on the driver’s side window and a man was deceased in the driver's seat,” she told the court.

“There were two fired cartridge cases adjacent to the deceased’s vehicle. This normally comes from a semi-automatic pistol which ejects its cartridge cases out of the ejection port after firing.”

One bullet hit Mihalik in the head, penetrating the skull, and the other superficially perforated his head.

This second bullet hit Mihalik’s son, who was sitting in the back seat behind his father.