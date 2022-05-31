SA is paying nearly 12% more for food than last year

The Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, unrest and the KwaZulu-Natal floods have contributed to South Africans forking out nearly 12% more for basic food items compared to a year ago.

The latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) and which tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape, shows that the average cost of the food basket increased by R472.78 (11.4%), from R4,137.11 in May 2021 to R4,609.89 in May 2022.

Food baskets increased in all areas tracked month-on-month, except Springbok:

The Joburg basket increased by R63.43 (1.4%), and R440.88 (10.5%) year-on-year, to R4,626.51 in May.

The Durban basket increased by R126.54 (2.8%) and R563.53 (13.6%) year-on-year, to R4,709.59 in May.

The Cape Town basket increased by R14.10 (0.3%) and R400.63 (9.9%) year-on-year, to R4,444.52 in May.

The Springbok basket decreased by R32.65 (-0.7%) and increased by R372.39 (8.2%) year-on-year, to R4,927.36 in May. However, in April the Springbok basket increased by R225.37.

The Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R128.13 (3%) and R509.10 (12.9%) year-on-year, to R4,463.96 in May.

According to the index, 22 of the 44 foods in the basket shot up in price.