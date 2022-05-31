Foetus found at KwaNobuhle dumping site

KwaNobuhle police have opened an inquest after a foetus was found in an open field on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police were called to the field at the intersection of Ponana Tini Street and Mondile Street at about 10am.

“The open field where the male foetus was found is regularly used as an illegal dumping site.

“Members of the community alerted the police and the foetus was removed from the scene.”

Beetge said the foetus was taken to the Gelvandale mortuary where a postmortem will be conducted.

Police have called on anyone from the community who may have more information pertaining to the foetus, its mother or the circumstances that led to it being left in the field, to contact Detective Captain Tommy Whitebooi on 082-441-8129.

Alternatively they can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE