‘Flower box’ murder accused in final stages of plea agreement

Court reporter



Murder accused husband and wife Phillip Bakkes and Nadine Kitching-Bakkes have been given until June 15 to finalise a possible plea agreement with the state.



While their trial was expected to start on Tuesday and as proceedings kicked off, state advocate Marius Stander told the high court in Gqeberha that the state and defence were in the final stages of compiling a plea agreement. ..