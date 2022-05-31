‘Flower box’ murder accused in final stages of plea agreement
Murder accused husband and wife Phillip Bakkes and Nadine Kitching-Bakkes have been given until June 15 to finalise a possible plea agreement with the state.
While their trial was expected to start on Tuesday and as proceedings kicked off, state advocate Marius Stander told the high court in Gqeberha that the state and defence were in the final stages of compiling a plea agreement. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.