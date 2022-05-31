English dictionary helps dash Terblanche’s bail hopes
A magistrate and the Oxford English dictionary dashed murder accused businessman Arnold Terblanche’s hopes of being released on bail when the meaning of “new fact” was painstakingly explained to him on Monday.
For a fact to be considered new, it must be something which did not exist before, magistrate Kriban Pillay said before dismissing the alleged Gqeberha wife killer’s bail application that was supposedly based on new facts...
