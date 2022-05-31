Empowering community through arts and crafts

New Brighton entrepreneur offers everything from music to dance and even sewing and bead-making

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



With a vision of turning the youth away from violence, a New Brighton entrepreneur was inspired to open a creative hub for youngsters to invest their energy and time in something positive.



And now the Find Art and Crafts Creative Hub has seen scores of young New Brighton artists gather to pick up a skill or two in the arts...