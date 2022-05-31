Court clerk accused of colluding with guesthouse

An administration clerk at the magistrate's court in Gqeberha has been arrested for allegedly forging her signature on booking forms for accommodation for state witnesses to receive kickbacks from a guesthouse.

Ntombikayise Screech, 28, appeared in the city’s commercial crimes court on Monday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Screech was tasked to make bookings for witnesses attending court.

During her absence, a supervisor allegedly found irregular claim forms at her workspace, most of which appeared to have been forged and false.

In addition, the cellphone numbers on the claims were allegedly not those of the beneficiaries but those of the suspects.

All of the bookings were for a guesthouse in Summerstrand.

Numerous electronic transfers were allegedly made from the business account to Screech’s bank account.

Screech is alleged to have repeatedly made numerous e-wallet transfers amounting to more than R357,000 to a number of people, as well as transferring more than R1.4m to her own investment accounts.

The e-wallet transfers appeared to be kickbacks inclusive of the level 5 Covid-19 lockdown period when there was little or no business for local guesthouses.

The total value of the transactions amounted to more than R2.1m.

Screech was arrested on Monday and taken to court, where she was remanded until her next court appearance on Wednesday.

HeraldLIVE