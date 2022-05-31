×

News

Couple in court for R6.6m fraud and corruption

Former Coega Development Corporation employees allegedly diverted learner stipends into own accounts

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
31 May 2022

A married couple who allegedly embezzled more than R6.6m  meant for youth development were hauled before the court  on charges of fraud and corruption on Monday. 

Bathandwa and Nande Matinkca, who were employed as an administrative and learner support officer and a document controller, respectively, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday.  ..

