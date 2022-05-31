Couple in court for R6.6m fraud and corruption

Former Coega Development Corporation employees allegedly diverted learner stipends into own accounts

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A married couple who allegedly embezzled more than R6.6m meant for youth development were hauled before the court on charges of fraud and corruption on Monday.



Bathandwa and Nande Matinkca, who were employed as an administrative and learner support officer and a document controller, respectively, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday. ..