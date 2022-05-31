Couple in court for R6.6m fraud and corruption
Former Coega Development Corporation employees allegedly diverted learner stipends into own accounts
A married couple who allegedly embezzled more than R6.6m meant for youth development were hauled before the court on charges of fraud and corruption on Monday.
Bathandwa and Nande Matinkca, who were employed as an administrative and learner support officer and a document controller, respectively, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.