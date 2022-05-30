×

News

WATCH LIVE | Trial of alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe resumes

30 May 2022

The trial of alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is continuing in the Cape Town regional court on Monday.

He is expected to appeal the court’s decision to deny him bail.

Officials have described the fire, which severely damaged parts of the parliamentary precinct in Cape Town, as an attack on democracy.

TimesLIVE

 

