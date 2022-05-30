Viral assault footage traced to old case at different police station

A video clip shared on social media networks a week ago showing a man hitting and wrestling with several women has been traced to an old case in Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape.

It did not take place at the Madeira police station on May 24 in Mthatha as purported, said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

Police looked into the claims on the social media post, and found the clip to be an old video from a case when four women and one man visited the Stutterheim police station to complain about a boyfriend who had assaulted his girlfriend in a tavern.

“It is further alleged that at the police station, the boyfriend arrived and started recording everyone while the report was being made. When he was questioned, he reacted by assaulting the girlfriend again and escaped.”

Police later arrested him later for assault.

The girlfriend returned to the police station to request the case be withdrawn against the suspect, but the police told her t it was not their responsibility to withdraw cases. She was referred to court ,where the charges were subsequently withdrawn against the suspect.

Eastern Cape police cautioned social media users not to post material that carries the potential to cause confusion, instil fear or damage the reputation of other people without cause.

“Negligent use of social media may lead to a lawsuit, especially when an individual has been found to have lied or wrongly accused another person in public without proven evidence.”

TimesLIVE