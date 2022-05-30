Three die in crash involving VW Motorsport truck

By Tremaine van Aardt -

The motorsport fraternity is in mourning after a fatal head-on collision between a Volkswagen Motorsport truck and a distribution truck on the N1 at the weekend.



The three occupants in the two vehicles were burned beyond recognition after the trucks caught alight and were engulfed in flames moments after they collided near Colesberg at about 9.10am on Sunday...