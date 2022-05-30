×

News

Suspect held after shots fired at woman in Schauderville

By Herald Reporter - 30 May 2022
A gang affiliate was arrested on Sunday after gunshots were fired at a woman in Schauderville
Image: GARETH WILSON

A 21-year-old gang affiliate who allegedly fired gunshots at a woman in Schauderville was arrested shortly after the incident on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman was walking to a neighbour’s house in Couldridge Road at about 12pm when she noticed three men standing in the street in front of her home.

All the men were armed with firearms.

“As she started running, shots were fired at her.

“She did not sustain any injuries,”   Naidu said.

The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

Soon after the incident, with the assistance of the community, one suspect was arrested by members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit (gang unit).

The suspect was detained on a charge of attempted murder and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

