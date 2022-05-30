×

Le Bon Bakery murder trial delayed for five months

By Devon Koen - 30 May 2022

It will  be a long wait for murder accused Sibusiso Mchunu before returning to court after the postponement of his trial to October.

The 25-year-old appeared briefly in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday and did not react when judge Jannie Eksteen postponed the matter until October 10...

