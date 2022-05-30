×

News

Head of rights body visits dilapidated Greenville Primary

Premium
Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
30 May 2022

The rights of pupils at Greenville Primary School in Gqeberha are being violated daily and in the worst way.

This is according to the commissioner of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Chris Nissen, who visited the school to see the plight of the pupils and their teachers first-hand...

