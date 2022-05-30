EFF calls for arrest of those involved in allegedly smuggling a cellphone to Gardee murder accused

The EFF has called for the arrest of those who may have assisted Hillary Gardee’s murder suspect Philemon Lukhele to allegedly smuggle a cellphone into prison.

Lukhele allegedly smuggled a cellphone into his prison cell at the Nelspruit Correctional Centre.

According to department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, Lukhele was found in possession of the phone on Tuesday. Police are investigating a criminal case against him.

The EFF said the fact Lukhele allegedly had a cellphone in his cell was a clear indication the state is complicit and actively aiding and abetting a detained criminal to subvert justice.

“That it took a lot of public pressure for the department to make a statement three days after the phone was found reveals nothing but a concerted effort to cover up the corruption that characterises our prison system,” .