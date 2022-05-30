EFF calls for arrest of those involved in allegedly smuggling a cellphone to Gardee murder accused
The EFF has called for the arrest of those who may have assisted Hillary Gardee’s murder suspect Philemon Lukhele to allegedly smuggle a cellphone into prison.
Lukhele allegedly smuggled a cellphone into his prison cell at the Nelspruit Correctional Centre.
According to department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, Lukhele was found in possession of the phone on Tuesday. Police are investigating a criminal case against him.
The EFF said the fact Lukhele allegedly had a cellphone in his cell was a clear indication the state is complicit and actively aiding and abetting a detained criminal to subvert justice.
“That it took a lot of public pressure for the department to make a statement three days after the phone was found reveals nothing but a concerted effort to cover up the corruption that characterises our prison system,” .
The party accused Lukhele of using his alleged political connections in the ANC and influence in the province “to gain access to privileges that make a mockery of the justice system and the pain of the Gardee family”.
“The EFF calls for an immediate investigation and sanctions on all those involved, not only through a pretentious internal disciplinary proceeding run by a compromised department, but through public prosecution and ultimately arrest.
“Corruption in correctional facilities fatally undermines the character of these institutions as places that should ensure those who break the law are punished and rehabilitated.”
Last week TimesLIVE reported Lukhele claimed he was allegedly tortured by police to implicate EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu in Gardee’s murder.
In a statement, Lukhele claimed he was tortured with suffocation and electric shocks.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE: “There was no torture by the police of the suspects. The investigation is l ongoing and the case is on the court roll so unfortunately we will not be able to comment on the merits and processes of the investigation.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.