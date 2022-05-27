Twelve firearms, 311 rounds of ammunition seized in Bay in May

The anti-gang unit in Gqeberha seized a total of 12 firearms and 311 rounds of ammunition in May.

This week alone, eight firearms were confiscated from gang hotspots in the city’s northern areas.

In an intelligence-driven operation conducted during the early hours of Tuesday, unit members executed a search warrant at a house in Saul Street in Parkside and confiscated two firearms — a shotgun and a 9mm pistol — as the owner allegedly did not comply with the safekeeping in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

The man’s firearm licence had also expired.

An outbuilding on the same premises was also searched and a further five firearms — a rifle, shotgun, revolver and two pistols — and two R5 magazines and 131 rounds of ammunition were found.

“The serial numbers on all the firearms were filed off,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She said a 28-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

During the early hours of Friday, the unit members followed up on information of a firearm in the backyard of a church on the corner of Booysen Park Drive and Coriander Road in Bethelsdorp.

They searched the yard thoroughly and found a navy-blue bag with a rifle inside.

The firearm was confiscated.

“It is a known fact that firearms are closely linked to gang violence and these weapons are acquired through illegal means.

“The proliferation of firearms remains an operational priority for the police, hence every effort must be made to reduce the circulation of illegal firearms,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE