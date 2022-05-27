'SA & the world still waiting to see Thembisa 10': Mbalula and Gordhan hit back at Independent Media

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and his public enterprises colleague Pravin Gordhan have criticised several articles written by Independent Media suggesting the two ministers are at loggerheads.

Mbalula and Gordhan issued a joint statement saying the stories about them were false and that Independent Media was still stained by its reporting of the infamous decuplets.

“The call to the rest of the SA media fraternity is to be cautious and vigilant when placing reliance on news headlines produced by Independent Media,” the ministers said.

“Similarly, the public must be reminded of the group’s audacious ‘exposé’ in 2021, when they reported to the world, without evidence, that a mother of Thembisa gave birth to 10 babies at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.”

Mbalula and Gordhan were reacting to several articles the media group published regarding their allegedly strained relationship.