Police net 39 suspects in raid across Nelson Mandela Bay
It took the Gqeberha police under nine hours to arrest 39 people during a special raid which falls under Operation Sikhona.
The raid, which lasted from 1am to 10am on Friday and spanned the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, brought together a multidisciplinary team of police officials from 14 stations, detectives from the Bay district commissioner’s office and specialised units...
