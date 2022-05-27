×

News

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

By Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge - 27 May 2022
Scientists do not expect the outbreak to evolve into a pandemic like Covid-19, given the virus does not spread as easily as SARS-COV-2.
Image: REUTERS/Lukas Barth 

A World Health Organization senior official said on Friday that the priority needs to be containing monkeypox in non-endemic countries, saying that this can be achieved through quick action.

"We think if we put the right measures in place now we can contain it easily," Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness said at a technical briefing to member states at the UN health agency's annual assembly.

Reuters 

