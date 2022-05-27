Bishops condemns ‘elitist’ behaviour at rugby match against Wynberg Boys High

Bishops Diocesan College has condemned the actions of its pupils who belittled their opponents at a recent rugby match against Wynberg Boys High School.

Pupils from Bishops threw coins at the opposition supporters after Wynberg’s 1st XV rugby team beat Bishops last Saturday.

The match was part of the Wynberg Boys derby series held at Bishops.

The incident drew strong reactions online, with many labelling it “elitist” behaviour.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Bishops headmaster Tony Reeler said the incident, which caused hurt and anger, is not in line with the core values of the school.

“There is an internal investigation and those we identify as being responsible for this incident will be dealt with,” said Reeler.