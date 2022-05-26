Top gamers ready to converge on Nelson Mandela Bay stadium

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will host some of the region’s best gamers at the second annual BayFive eGames tournament on Saturday, June 4. .

The head of commercial operations at the stadium, Phumulani Hlatshwayo, said following the success of the inaugural event in 2021, they had opted to increase the number of competitors to provide a more exciting follow-up.

A total of 64 aspiring and avid gamers, up from 32 in 2021, will converge at the stadium to compete for top honours in both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 divisions.

“We are delighted to be hosting this event yet again. ESports is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and therefore forms a big part of our strategy,” Hlatshwayo said.

“The global eSports audience is predicted to grow 8.7% year on year to reach 532-million in 2022.

“Those are amazing numbers worth every investment that goes into becoming a part of this revolution.”

Two winners will be crowned champions of the 2022 BayFive eGames, who, , alongside the first and second runners-up, will walk away with their share of a pool prize of R20,000.

The event will also host a workshop by some of the country’s top international gamers, including Fifa phenomenon Thabo “Young Savage” Moloi.

Avid gamer and Gelvandale resident Chad Jozasse, 23, who is among the competitors, said the biggest issue hindering development of the industry was a lack of information in Gqeberha on how to become a professional eSport athlete.

“We are hungry for such tournaments, as we speak my friends are practising.

“I live in a community where a lot of us are students, some are unemployed, there is crime, gangsterism, there is a love for sport, but gaming would also help as a way of breaking away from a life of crime,” Jozasse said.

Mind Sports SA (MSSA) president Colin Webster said socioeconomic factors also contributed to the small number of professional eSports athletes in the country.

The Eastern Cape, being one of the poorest provinces, had the smallest growth in eSports compared to the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which were leading, he said.

“If you want to be a professional eSport athlete, the important thing to do, if you are at school, is start a school club.

“If you are not at school, start a private club and affiliate to Mind Sport SA,” Webster said.

He said this helped put e-athletes in contact with the national federation and assist the affiliated clubs to compete in regional, provincial, national tournaments or even attain provincial and national colours .

“Like any sport, you have to do your groundwork to be a professional gamer, you have to start playing in tournaments, practising — it is not going to fall into your lap.

“You have to dedicate your life to the sport in terms of training, eating habits and sleeping .

“At the moment in SA, it is highly unlikely that you could make a living out of being an eSports athlete.

“There are a few that do though, but most are overseas playing in their circuits.”

Registration for interested gamers wanting to compete in BayFive eGames tournament is now open for all aged 12 and above on: www.mzansifive.co.za

The BayFive eGames will kick off at 12pm on June 4 after a two-hour workshop for participants starting from 10am.

HeraldLIVE