Three arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

Swift action by Kwazakhele police and members of Gqeberha’s Flying Squad led to a high-speed car chase and the arrest of three suspected hijackers on Wednesday night.

The arrests come after an e-hailing driver was hijacked after picking up three passengers from Kuyga at about 6.30pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 44-year-old driver was called to Missionvale Road where he picked up the passengers.

Not long afterwards, one of the men allegedly pulled out a firearm and hit the driver over the head before robbing him of his belongings.

They then drove off in his green Renault Kwid.

“At about 7pm, while police were patrolling the borders of the Kwazakhele precinct in search of the vehicle, they spotted a green Renault Kwid driving recklessly along Uitenhage Road.

“The driver ignored all instructions to stop and sped off, disregarding traffic lights and other road signs,” Naidu said.

She said police gave chase until the Renault Kwid collided with a Toyota Tazz at a traffic circle in Moduka Street and overturned.

The three suspects tried to escape but were quickly apprehended by members of the Flying Squad and Kwazakhele’s visible policing task team.

Inside the vehicle, they allegedly found the e-hailing driver’s cellphone and a replica firearm.

The vehicle was impounded.

The suspects, aged 22, 26 and 35, were detained on provisional charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle as well as reckless and negligent driving, and will appear in court soon.

HeraldLIVE